Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 15,251 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $1,283,829.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,255,054.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,605,342.25.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $1,804,600.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75.

Alarm.com stock opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.96 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 746.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 179,988 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

