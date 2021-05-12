Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lubert Adler Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,021,903,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after buying an additional 3,183,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,361,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,935,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

