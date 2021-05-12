Alexander David Birkett Purchases 47,500 Shares of Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Stock

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Alexander David Birkett acquired 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,923.34.

On Monday, May 10th, Alexander David Birkett purchased 65,500 shares of Amarillo Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,340.00.

CVE:AGC opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. Amarillo Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 35.34 and a current ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$108.89 million and a PE ratio of -19.00.

Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Amarillo Gold Company Profile

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 65,175 hectares of exploration permits; and 3 mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,552 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

