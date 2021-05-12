Algoma Central Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Algoma Central in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Algoma Central alerts:

ALC opened at C$16.97 on Monday. Algoma Central has a twelve month low of C$8.58 and a twelve month high of C$17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.79. The company has a market cap of C$641.48 million and a PE ratio of 14.31.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$154.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.10 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.