Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.73.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $221.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $194.03 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

