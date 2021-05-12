Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Sells $3,292,135.00 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $566.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.56 and a 12-month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

