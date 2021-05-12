Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

