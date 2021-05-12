Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $590.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will announce $590.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $616.00 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $770.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

ATI traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. 1,070,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.