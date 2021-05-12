Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALNA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 18,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,283. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The company has a market cap of $63.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

