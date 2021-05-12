ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 200,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ALLETE by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,799,000 after acquiring an additional 182,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,937,000 after acquiring an additional 180,159 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ALLETE by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,733,000 after acquiring an additional 172,739 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 115,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

