Alliance Data Systems Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Alliance Data Systems has decreased its dividend by 39.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alliance Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to earn $12.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.