Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of ALSN opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

