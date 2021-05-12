Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

NYSE ALSN opened at $44.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

