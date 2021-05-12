Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.45). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

ALLO has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

ALLO opened at $28.05 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

