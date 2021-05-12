Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%.

Shares of ALLT traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,814. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $567.90 million, a PE ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

