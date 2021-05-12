Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.11

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.11 and last traded at $54.86, with a volume of 8063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.10.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

