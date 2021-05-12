Alpha Finance Lab Reaches One Day Volume of $93.63 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 20% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $579.58 million and approximately $93.63 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00003512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.24 or 0.00654602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00070199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00085183 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019244 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00249447 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,579,035 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

