AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $211.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.42. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.54.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.