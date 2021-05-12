AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 7,221.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth $379,000.

HNDL stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

