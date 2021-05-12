AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

Union Pacific stock opened at $226.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.26 and a 200-day moving average of $209.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

