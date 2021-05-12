AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,843 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,168,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.95.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

