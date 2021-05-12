AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

EMQQ stock opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45.

