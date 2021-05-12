AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLLV opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.55.

