Altius Renewable Royalties’ (ARR) Sector Perform Under Weight Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform under weight rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) in a report published on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

ARR opened at C$9.71 on Friday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of C$9.67 and a 1-year high of C$11.35.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

