Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Get Amarin alerts:

AMRN opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.18 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in Amarin by 38.8% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 607,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 169,650 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 44.4% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.