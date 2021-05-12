Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) vs. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ambarella and Enphase Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $228.73 million 13.64 -$44.79 million ($1.33) -64.67 Enphase Energy $624.33 million 26.03 $161.15 million $0.67 178.75

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ambarella has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -27.64% -12.74% -10.86% Enphase Energy 24.69% 30.06% 10.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ambarella and Enphase Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 4 11 0 2.63 Enphase Energy 0 7 16 0 2.70

Ambarella presently has a consensus price target of $102.23, indicating a potential upside of 19.81%. Enphase Energy has a consensus price target of $175.71, indicating a potential upside of 47.21%. Given Enphase Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Ambarella.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Ambarella shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Ambarella on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable cameras; automotive cameras; drones; virtual reality cameras; and internet protocol security cameras for professional use, and home security and monitoring, as well as robotics and industrial application, including identification/authentication cameras, robotic products, and sensing cameras. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It also offers AC battery storage systems; Envoy communications gateway; and Enlighten cloud-based monitoring service, as well as other accessories. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as directly the do-it-yourself market through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

