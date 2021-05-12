Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

ABEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ambev from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Ambev stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. Ambev has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $211,673,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,198,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,425,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577,902 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $33,411,000. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

