Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) EVP Sells $2,412,672.00 in Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,166 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,408,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,823,000 after purchasing an additional 400,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,369,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,591,000 after purchasing an additional 254,912 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,471,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,478,000 after purchasing an additional 561,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Amcor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,767,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,186,000 after acquiring an additional 510,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.