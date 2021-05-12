Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Down to $53.00

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.00, but opened at $50.60. Ameresco shares last traded at $49.54, with a volume of 1,393 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Get Ameresco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,300,000. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after buying an additional 459,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 361,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,075,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ameresco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,720 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,956,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.