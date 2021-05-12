American International Group’s (AIG) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIG. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.31.

AIG opened at $50.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in American International Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in American International Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

