American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.040-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.02 million-$79.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.92 million.

Shares of APEI traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,319. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APEI shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.29.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

