American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.15 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AREC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target (up from $3.75) on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of AREC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. 626,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. American Resources has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.69.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

