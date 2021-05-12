American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.15

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.15 and traded as high as $19.87. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 595 shares trading hands.

AMRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a market cap of $118.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American River Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

