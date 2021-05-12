American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) CFO Rodney M. Smith Sells 18,657 Shares

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Tower stock traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.96. 1,460,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,438. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

