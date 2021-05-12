Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.46. 41,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,298. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.21%.

In related news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,738,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

