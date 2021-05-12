Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Steven Dean Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Steven Dean sold 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 802,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,108,709.50.

Steven Dean also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Steven Dean sold 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$150,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Steven Dean sold 9,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$9,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Steven Dean sold 700 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$700.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Dean sold 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00.

TSE ARG opened at C$1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.86. The company has a market cap of C$288.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$61.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

