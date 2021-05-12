AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.16. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $139.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

