AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

