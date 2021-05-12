AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.080-1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.480-4.560 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Shares of AME traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,752. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $139.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

