Analysts Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.89. Bank OZK reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 251,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.