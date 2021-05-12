Analysts Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.58. Incyte posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on INCY. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78. Incyte has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36.

In related news, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

