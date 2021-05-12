Analysts Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $2.19. Newmark Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 770%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMRK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NMRK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 32,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,088. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after buying an additional 1,731,230 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after acquiring an additional 485,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Newmark Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 722,910 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,307,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 164,123 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

