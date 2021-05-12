Analysts Anticipate Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to post $2.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.88 billion. Seagate Technology posted sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $10.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $11.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,748,450. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,077,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 548.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 390,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 513,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,875,000 after buying an additional 325,714 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STX opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $97.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average is $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

