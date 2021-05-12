Analysts Anticipate Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will post sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TS. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE TS traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.38. 2,299,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,846. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tenaris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

