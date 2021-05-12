Analysts Expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.41. Baidu reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.13 to $12.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baidu.

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Baidu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after acquiring an additional 138,741 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Baidu by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 546,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,178,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $189.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

