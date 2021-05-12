Analysts Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.34 Billion

Brokerages expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report $12.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.37 billion to $13.01 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $10.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $49.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.42 billion to $50.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.05 billion to $57.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $239.30 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $245.78. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.32 and a 200-day moving average of $199.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

