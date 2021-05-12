Analysts Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.02. Intellicheck posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%.

IDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intellicheck by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. 10,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $135.92 million, a P/E ratio of -182.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

