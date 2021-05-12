Analysts Expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. North American Construction Group posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,620,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 282,492 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $13.38 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $400.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0323 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

