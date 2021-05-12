Analysts Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings of $2.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.03 and the lowest is $1.65. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 893.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $9.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $11.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $20.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

PXD traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 153.11, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $175.37.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $157,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

