Analysts Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.86 Million

Analysts expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce sales of $435.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $408.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $458.50 million. Premier reported sales of $342.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. Premier’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Premier stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. 446,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,224. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $37.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Premier by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Premier by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

